Troy D. Weaver Sells 24,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 2,032,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.