Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,847 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $76,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

