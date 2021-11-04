Truist Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $112.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 271,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $96.57.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
