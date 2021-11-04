Truist Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $112.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 271,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.