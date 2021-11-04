Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.00 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

