Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Trupanion stock traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 522,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $41,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,178. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trupanion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Trupanion worth $60,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

