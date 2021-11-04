Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 21,964 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

SPCE stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

