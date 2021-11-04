TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Up 4%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 15,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 2,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

