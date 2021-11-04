Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 1,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
