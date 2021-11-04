Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 1,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

