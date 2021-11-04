Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

