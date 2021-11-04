Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
