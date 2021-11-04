TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TuSimple stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSP. CICC Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.