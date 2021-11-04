TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Up 0.4%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). Approximately 1,019,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 793,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

