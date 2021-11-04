Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Earnings Results

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 95,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,112. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $31.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

