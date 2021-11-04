Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 28,386,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,960,637. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.