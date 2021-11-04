UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €65.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.54 ($0.64) on Thursday, hitting €53.22 ($62.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.68. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

