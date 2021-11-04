UBS Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €16.62 ($19.55). The company had a trading volume of 313,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.28 and a 200-day moving average of €16.10. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.