UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,136 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.39% of UFP Industries worth $63,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after buying an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

