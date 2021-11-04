UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

UFPT traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.96. 40,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UFP Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

