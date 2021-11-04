UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%.
UFPT traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.96. 40,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $71.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
