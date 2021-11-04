UMA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.88 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $730.77 million and approximately $33.88 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00018735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,123,912 coins and its circulating supply is 63,691,260 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

