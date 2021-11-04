Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and $156,189.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

