Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $2,761.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

