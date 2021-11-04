Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $5.94 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $448,887.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

