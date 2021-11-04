United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00.

Shares of UTHR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.44. The stock had a trading volume of 444,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $361,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in United Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

