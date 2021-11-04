United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UTHR traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $201.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,468. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,610 shares of company stock worth $6,529,560 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

