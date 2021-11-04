Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0234

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $561,111.92 and $10.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 69.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

