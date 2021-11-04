Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Upland Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 2,642,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $791.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upland Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Upland Software worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

