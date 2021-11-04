Utz Brands (UTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

