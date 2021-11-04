Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce $196.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $217.79 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $355.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $230.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.32 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.