Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 11,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,450. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

