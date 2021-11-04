Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.
NYSE VVV traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 11,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,450. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
