Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.
VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.
NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,666. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
