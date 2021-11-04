Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,666. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

