Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Hits $39,399.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $39,399.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00329598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

