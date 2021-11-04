Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.17

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.17 and last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.39.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,583 shares of company stock worth $14,415,846. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 139,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

