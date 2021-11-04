Vincent M. Senia Sells 7,802 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,693. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

