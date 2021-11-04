Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

