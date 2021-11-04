Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III Sells 459 Shares

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00.

VRTS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,979. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.54 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.47 and its 200-day moving average is $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

