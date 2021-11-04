Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Viscofán alerts:

Viscofán Company Profile

Viscofán SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of artificial casings for meat products. Its products include cellulose, collagen, fibrous, and plastic casings. The company operates through the following geographic segments: Spain; Other European and Asian Countries; North America; and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Viscofán Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscofán and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.