Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $488.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

