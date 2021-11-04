Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

VSTO traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. 100,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

