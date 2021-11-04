Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 2,690,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,065. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.