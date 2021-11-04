Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Vonovia stock traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €53.22 ($62.61). 1,054,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

