Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,038. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Get Vontier alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.