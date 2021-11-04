Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 611.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vroom worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

