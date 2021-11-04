W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $483.92

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $483.92 and last traded at $482.86, with a volume of 1283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

