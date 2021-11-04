Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Warburg Research lowered Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.47.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

