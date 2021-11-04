Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Separately, Warburg Research raised Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

