Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.36. 2,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

