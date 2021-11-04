Wells Fargo & Company Lowers The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $55.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.