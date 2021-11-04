Wells Fargo & Company Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $860.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $835.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $34.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $811.03. 20,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,338. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.40 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $312.39 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.