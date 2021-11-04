Wells Fargo & Company Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

QRVO stock opened at $157.10 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $128.63 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

