Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 358.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.
WELL traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 3,056,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
