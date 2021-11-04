Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 358.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 3,056,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.