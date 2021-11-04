WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.200-$9.400 EPS.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $131.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,832. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

